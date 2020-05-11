Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Catalent worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Catalent by 4.6% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

