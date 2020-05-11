Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,776. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

