CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 0.5% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 76,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.