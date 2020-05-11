CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Up 64.1% in April

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 1,857,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,145. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.