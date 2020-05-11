CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $243.29 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

