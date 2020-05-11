Cedar Fair, L.P. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.04) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.87. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

In related news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.