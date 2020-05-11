Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Up 95.4% in April

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the April 15th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 629,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,373. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.