CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $595.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.03694932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

