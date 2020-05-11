CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 53.5% in April

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CEMIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 3,967,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,482. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CEMIG stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

