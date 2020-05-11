Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,980,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 27,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,406,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,246,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 6,939,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 4,588,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,901,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,301,000 after buying an additional 2,813,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,973,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

