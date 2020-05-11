CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 56 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,902. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $366.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.28). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.