Centauri (CTX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market cap of $36,504.66 and $254.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.03722952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

