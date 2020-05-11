CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,986,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,432. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 414,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 263,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

