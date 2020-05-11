Centrality Market Cap Reaches $47.72 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Centrality has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $84,904.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

