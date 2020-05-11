Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Liberum Capital

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

CER stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.89) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

