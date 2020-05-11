Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $26,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

