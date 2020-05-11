Cfra Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $58.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

