Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $462.51 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $462.51 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00041296 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, COSS and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.02174932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00112196 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Coinbase, Huobi, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

