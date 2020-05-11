ChainX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00013089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 5,006,250 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

