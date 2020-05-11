Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 541,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,021. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

