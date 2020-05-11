Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Charles Schwab worth $267,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

