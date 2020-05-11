Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.49% of Chemed worth $652,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $426.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $324.31 and a 1-year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

