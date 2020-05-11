Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 405,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 69.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 2,126,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $4.00. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -77.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.86.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

