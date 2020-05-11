Chiliz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.72 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.