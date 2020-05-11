China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 15th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 686,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,953. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.