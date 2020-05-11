CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CI Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.71. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$499.29 million for the quarter.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,683,990.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

