Cim LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 3.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

MNST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.40. 2,054,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,144. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.