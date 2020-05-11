Cim LLC Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 5.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.98. 1,873,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

