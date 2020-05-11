Cim LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 66,337 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. 3,687,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

