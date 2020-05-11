Citadel Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $18,963.93 and approximately $19.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.