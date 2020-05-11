Citigroup Boosts TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $3.25

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,693. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $295.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

