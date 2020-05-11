Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,087,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

