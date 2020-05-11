ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,621 shares in the company, valued at $52,834,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $266.73 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -211.69 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

