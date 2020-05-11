Claymore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.