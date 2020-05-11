Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Clearone stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 31,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Clearone has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

