CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,897.66

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex and Mercatox. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $905,897.66 and $21,846.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,447,919 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

