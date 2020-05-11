Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $204.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,695 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,526. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.