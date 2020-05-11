Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,684 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

