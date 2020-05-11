Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.28. 1,153,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

