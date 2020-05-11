Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Up 53.6% in April

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,826,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,194,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 283.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,456. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

