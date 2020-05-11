Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,877 ($24.69) on Monday. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,857.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,376.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13.

In other news, insider Reto Francioni bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,050.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

