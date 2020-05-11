CoinPoker One Day Volume Reaches $8,590.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.39 million and $8,590.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

