CoinUs Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $217,522.61 and $777.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 87.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

