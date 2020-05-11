Comerica Bank Grows Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTA opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $230,900.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $818,767.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $401,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,775.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,588 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

