Comerica Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

