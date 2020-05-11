Comerica Bank Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

