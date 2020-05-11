Comerica Bank Purchases 1,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

