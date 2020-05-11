Comparing International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Tejon Ranch (OTCMKTS:TRC)

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 19.89% 2.23% 1.83%

Risk & Volatility

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Thunderbird Gaming and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 7.34 $10.58 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

