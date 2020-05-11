Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

CMTL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 9,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

