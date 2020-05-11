Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Up 95.2% in April

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,454. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 183,863 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

